Thieves steal Doncaster nurse's car and raid home while she's seriously ill in hospital

Vile thieves broke into the home of a seriously ill Doncaster nurse and stole her car while she is receiving treatment in hospital.

Beka Naylor, who survived cancer as a child, is currently seriously ill with a condition which has left her unable to tolerate food, has paralysed her bowels and which leaves her vomiting and unable to stomach meals.

Doctors at Sheffield’s Nothern General Hospitals are currently running tests to determine the cause of Beka’s condition, which has seen her hospitalised since January and being fed by a tube.

But in a devastating blow, while she was laid up in hospital, cruel thieves snatched her Land Rover Discovery from outside her home in Conisbrough.

Pal Jody Lawton has now set up a GoFundMe page to help her friend.

She said: “I went to school with Beka – she has been through hell.

“She kicked cancer’s a*** as a child but has recently become ill again.

"Her bowels are paralysed and she can’t stop being sick. She can’t tolerate food. She’s on TPN (Total Parenteral Nutrition) food overnight.

The black Land Rover Discovery was stolen from Conisbrough.

"They’ve never come across a case like Beka so they’re not sure what to do - lots more tests are needed.

"She has been in hospital for over a month and has been referred to mental health to try and help her come to terms with her condition.

“To top everything off, while she's in hospital she has had her house broken into and her car stolen.

"This was Beka's lifeline for when she is well enough to come home as she cannot walk far – it is needed to transport the machinery Beka needs.

“The page is to get a replacement or just help with anything her and her family needs at this time.

"Up until this happening, Beka worked full time as a nurse and may have to give her career up completely.

“If everyone can just help where they can it would be greatly appreciated."

You can donate to the appeal HERE

The black DIscovery was taken from the DN12 area of Conisbrough at 6pm on February 11.

The registration is AJ59 YZZ and has a leather interior with TV consoles in the back.

In a Facebook post, Beka wrote: “I’m currently in hospital after a four week stay and need this car more then ever for my medical equipment I’m now needing 12 hours a day to be attached to.

“I cannot walk far any more and someone has taken my only bit of freedom

“Please make it too hot to handle and return it home.”

Anyone with information can contact the family on 07931 988317.

Alternatively, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 with any details about the vehicle.

You can also contact UK independent charity Crime Stoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

You do not have to leave your details and can pass on information to the organisation in confidence.

You can also report details of crime via the charity’s website HERE