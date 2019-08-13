These shocking figures show thousands of 'workless homes' in Doncaster

Job Centre

Data from the Office of National Statistics shows that 17 per cent of households in the Doncaster area were workless last year, which is higher than the UK-wide average of 14 per cent.

Across Yorkshire and The Humber, this figure was 16 per cent.

The ONS classes households as workless if no one aged 16 and over who is living there is employed.

While figures were not broken down locally, the most common reason people gave for not being in employment across Yorkshire and The Humber was sickness or disability – cited by 31 per cent of those who were out of work.

Early retirees made up 16 per cent of jobless people, and students 11 per cent.

Only 14 per cent of the group were officially unemployed, or were looking for work and able to start within two weeks.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the number of workless households has fallen in all parts of the UK since 2010, with more than one million households with at least one adult in work.

A spokeswoman said: "We are committed to ensuring this trend continues by supporting people, especially parents, into work by providing personalised support through our job centres and under the new benefits system parents can claim up to 85 per cent of childcare costs."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this has masked an "explosion" of insecure work pushing people into the red, said Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances O’Grady.

She said: "Any drop in unemployment is good, but it's not right that millions of hard-working people across Britain are struggling to make ends meet.

"And if the Government presses ahead it with its threat of a no-deal Brexit this will only get worse."

Unions were key to negotiating better conditions and pay in the workplace, Ms O'Grady added.

Mike Hawking, policy and partnerships manager at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, welcomed the rising employment rates, but cautioned that more working families were being "trapped in poverty".

He said: “Low pay, low skills and a lack of good jobs in large parts of the country are holding people back from a decent life.

"People on low incomes are frustrated at the lack of action to improve their living standards and are demanding change."