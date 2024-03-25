Queen Elizabeth II walking in the paddock of Doncaster Racecourse on September 13, 1952.Queen Elizabeth II walking in the paddock of Doncaster Racecourse on September 13, 1952.
Queen Elizabeth II walking in the paddock of Doncaster Racecourse on September 13, 1952.

These cracking pictures show Doncaster and the surrounding area as you've never seen it before, including Doncaster Racecourse over 100 years ago, whacky plane designs in 1909 and a visit from a young Queen Elizabeth II in 1955

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these cracking images showing Doncaster from the start of the last century.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 15:25 GMT

They show Doncaster as you’ve never seen before between the 1900s and 1955.

The images include the landed gentry buying horses in Donny in 1926, Doncaster Racecourse on a busy day and Edlington Women's football team in 1939.

The gallery also shows train staff going about their work, a wrestler showing police how to carry out an arrest in the 1930s and a visit by Queen Elizabeth.

And no spotlight on this time period would be complete without factory workers and hardworking residents going about their business.

You can view more retro content here.

St. Leger Horses In Front of the Doncaster Stand' at Doncaster Racecourse in 1903.

1. Doncaster Racecourse

St. Leger Horses In Front of the Doncaster Stand' at Doncaster Racecourse in 1903. Photo: Print Collector:

Mr Mines in his 'Bat' bi-plane during Doncaster Flying Week on 20th October 1909.

2. Whacky flying

Mr Mines in his 'Bat' bi-plane during Doncaster Flying Week on 20th October 1909. Photo: Topical Press Agency

The racehorse trainers, Morton, Lowe and H East at Doncaster on 11th September 1912.

3. Doncaster Racecourse - 1912

The racehorse trainers, Morton, Lowe and H East at Doncaster on 11th September 1912. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Crowds at Doncaster Racecourse on busy race day in September 1923.

4. Doncaster Racecourse - 1923

Crowds at Doncaster Racecourse on busy race day in September 1923. Photo: Topical Press Agency

