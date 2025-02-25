These are the UK’s ultimate party cities — where to go for the best night out, including Doncaster.

Brits are no strangers to a big night out. Whether it’s enjoying a pint at the local pub, hitting up a club, or making a weekend of it, nightlife is a huge part of UK culture. But which city is truly the best for a night out?

Venue experts at HeadBox have crunched the numbers to uncover the UK’s top party cities, ranking them based on key nightlife factors including the number of pubs, nightclubs, and hotels per 10,000 residents, as well as the average cost of a pint and a hotel stay.

The results reveal the best destinations for partygoers, from buzzing city centres to hidden gems with vibrant nightlife scenes, with Doncaster coming in 23rd place.

Topping the list is Westminster, a borough at the heart of London’s nightlife. With 13.3 pubs per 10,000 residents (the highest in the study) and 3.6 nightclubs, it boasts one of the highest densities of drinking spots in the country.

However, it’s not a cheap night out. The average pint costs £6 (shares first position as the most expensive), and an overnight stay will set you back £189 (ninth most expensive). Despite the hefty price tag, Westminster's sheer volume of venues and buzzing atmosphere make it the best party destination in the UK.

In second place is Mendip, largely thanks to its 12.7 nightclubs per 10,000 residents, the highest in the study. Home to Glastonbury Festival, the area has a thriving nightlife scene, making it a prime destination for music lovers and clubgoers. A pint here costs £4.90, while a hotel stay is relatively reasonable at £150 per night, offering a lively yet slightly more affordable alternative to Westminster.

For those looking to party without breaking the bank, Burnley is the go-to destination. Ranked third overall, it boasts the cheapest pints at just £2.50 and second most affordable accommodation at £67 per night. While it has fewer pubs (0.4 per 10,000 residents) than other locations, it makes up for it with a respectable nightclub density of 3.3 per 10,000 residents.

Coming in fourth, St Helens offers a balanced nightlife scene with 5.7 nightclubs per 10,000 residents and pints at £3.00. It’s a lesser-known party spot but provides plenty of nightlife options.

Meanwhile, Blackpool, long famed for its party scene, secures fifth place. It has the fifth highest hotel density (15.2 per 10,000 residents), making it an easy choice for party weekends. Drinks are affordable too, with the average pint priced at £3.30 and hotel stays costing £74 per night.

Some unexpected names make the list. Sutton Coldfield ranks sixth, standing out for its high nightclub density (10 per 10,000 residents, the second highest in the study) despite a lower number of pubs. Dudley follows in seventh place with a strong mix of 6.5 pubs and 5.7 nightclubs per 10,000 residents, though higher drink prices (£5 per pint) make it a pricier option outside London.

Interestingly, Sutton (ninth place) is an outlier, boasting a high number of pubs (11.6 per 10,000 residents) but zero nightclubs, meaning it might be more suited for a relaxed pub crawl than a wild night out.

Despite being home to some of the world’s most famous nightlife spots, London ranks as the least party-friendly city overall. High costs, a sprawling layout, and the sheer scale of the capital work against it when compared to smaller, more compact cities where nightlife is concentrated in a single area.

Grace Louisy, Managing Director of HeadBox, shared her insights on what defines the UK’s best party cities:

“A great party destination is about more than just the number of venues. It’s about accessibility, affordability, and variety. Cities with a high density of pubs and clubs make it easy to move between venues, while affordable drinks and accommodation help keep nights out stress-free and fun.

"Westminster ranks top because it offers an unparalleled selection of nightlife, but it’s interesting to see budget-friendly options like Burnley and Blackpool making the top five, proving that you don’t need to spend a fortune for a great night out.”

“We’re seeing a shift in where people choose to party. Smaller cities and towns are emerging as party hotspots due to affordability and accessibility. It’s clear that for a night out to be truly enjoyable, it’s not just about how many bars and clubs a city has, it’s about the overall experience.”