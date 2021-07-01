It has been a unique year in many ways and it can be easy to get bogged down in the negative – but we wanted to brighten your day by sharing some of the joyful things that have happened to Doncaster people in 2021.

We also asked them to share what things they are looking forward to for the next six months.

Rachel Pejic, said: “Having my baby girl in February on my 30th birthday was such a special moment couldn't quite believe it.

“Also we have managed a lovely family holiday which all the kids enjoyed.”

Joby El Hobak, said: “Being able to hug the kids and having some freedom.

“Looking forward to a week on the Norfolk broads, watching England bring the cup home, and spending time with the people I love.”

Jill Jones, said: “My newest Grandaughter being born in May is the best thing to come out of 2021 so far.”

Jane Lopez Burke Heptinstall, said: “Having my beautiful baby girl Mabel on April 10 – a major lockdown unplanned surprise.”

Craig Cooke, said: “My wedding in 24 days will be the highlight of 2021.”

Natalie Ibbotson, said: “My gift of a beautiful Son Archie, born in January.”

Guy Forshaw, said: “Last six months? Having a Sunday Lunch delivered every Sunday during Lockdown.

"Next six months? Getting rid of Lockdown Belly - caused by having a Sunday Lunch delivered every Sunday!”

Chris N Caz Rogers, said: “Looking forward to our daughter being born 34 weeks now so not long to go!”

Tony Crossley, said: “Been told I am in remission.

"And waiting for my stem cell transplant at Sheffield if my heart and lungs are strong enough.”

Sue Smith, said: “Finishing my Radiotherapy was the best thing so far.

"I used Firefly charity to transport to Sheffield each day.

"They are a fantastic charity. Their support was invaluable.”

Dave Farrell, said: “My newest Granddaughter was born two weeks ago.”

Danielle Spencer, said: “Planning my wedding for December in Scotland.”