These are the 24 areas of Doncaster most likely to see house prices rise in the next month

The areas where house prices are set to rise in the next month in Doncaster have been revealed.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 12:08

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has analysed property sales across Doncaster, identifying the strongest and weakest property markets. It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out. Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order.

1. Doncaster town centre

2. Hyde Park

Hyde Park

3. Harlington

Harlington

4. Cusworth

Cusworth

