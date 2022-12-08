These are the 10 most spoken languages in Doncaster apart from English
The most commonly spoken languages in Doncaster have been revealed by a new study.
After English, Polish is the most commonly spoken language, followed by Romanian and Kurdish.
Analysing figures from the 2021 Census, there are 6,495 Polish speakers in Doncaster, followed by 5,428 who speak Romanian.
In total, there were more than 21,000 non-native speakers in Doncaster – with nearly 277,000 saying English was their first tongue.
Those figures equate to 7% of Doncaster’s population saying a language other than English is their main language.
Researchers at language learning app Preply analysed the census figures to reveal the most commonly spoken languages in Doncaster.
Seven other local authorities in Yorkshire including Leeds and Hull also saw Polish as the most commonly spoken language apart from English.
Languages in Doncaster and number of speakers
Polish – 6,495
Romanian – 5,428
Kurdish – 699
Slovak - 689
Turkish - 631
Lithuanian – 527
Arabic – 504
Nepalese – 492
Urdu – 482
Russian - 442