These are the 10 most spoken languages in Doncaster apart from English

The most commonly spoken languages in Doncaster have been revealed by a new study.

By Darren Burke
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 12:27pm

After English, Polish is the most commonly spoken language, followed by Romanian and Kurdish.

Analysing figures from the 2021 Census, there are 6,495 Polish speakers in Doncaster, followed by 5,428 who speak Romanian.

In total, there were more than 21,000 non-native speakers in Doncaster – with nearly 277,000 saying English was their first tongue.

Those figures equate to 7% of Doncaster’s population saying a language other than English is their main language.

Researchers at language learning app Preply analysed the census figures to reveal the most commonly spoken languages in Doncaster.

Seven other local authorities in Yorkshire including Leeds and Hull also saw Polish as the most commonly spoken language apart from English.

Languages in Doncaster and number of speakers

Polish – 6,495

Romanian – 5,428

Kurdish – 699

Slovak - 689

Turkish - 631

Lithuanian – 527

Arabic – 504

Nepalese – 492

Urdu – 482

Russian - 442

