Animals up for adoption

These animals are up for adoption in Doncaster and need a forever home to call their own

These adorable cats, rabbits and hamsters are looking for forever homes and loving owners.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 9:28 am

Click through this article to see animals that are up for adoption at the RSPCA.

For information on adopting the animals visit their site here.

1. Karen

Karen is a beautiful cat. She can be quite nervy when you first meet her, but she is coming round to spending time with people and enjoys taking treats off her human pals.

Photo: RSPCA

2. Louis

Louis is looking for a large cage with plenty of toys and things to chew.

Photo: RSPCA

3. Emma

Emma is a shy girl but once she has settled, she is quite affectionate and would make a great addition to the right family.

Photo: RSPCA

4. Dotty

Dotty is a sweet girl who loves a good fuss and would make a lovely companion.

Photo: RSPCA

