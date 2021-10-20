These animals are up for adoption in Doncaster and need a forever home to call their own

Click through this article to see animals that are up for adoption at the RSPCA.
For information on adopting the animals visit their site here.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
1. Karen
Karen is a beautiful cat. She can be quite nervy when you first meet her, but she is coming round to spending time with people and enjoys taking treats off her human pals.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Louis
Louis is looking for a large cage with plenty of toys and things to chew.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Emma
Emma is a shy girl but once she has settled, she is quite affectionate and would make a great addition to the right family.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Dotty
Dotty is a sweet girl who loves a good fuss and would make a lovely companion.
Photo: RSPCA