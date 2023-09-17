There's a new nightclub experience coming to Doncaster - here's a sneak preview.

Doncaster’s biggest nightclub is set to re open its doors this November with a new groundbreaking detailed mysterious Egyptian themed immersive experience that is set to steal the spotlight for clubbing in the city.Boasting the highest quality and intricate ancient Egyptian detail, the largest sound system and state of the art light show in the city, lose yourself with 3D custom stargate style visuals, extreme Co2 blasts pyrotechnics and lots more in this brand new 500 capacity main room, party with the gods of Osiris, expect the biggest cutting edge dance music hosted by Ministry of Sound/international DJs every single weekend, being the only large scale nightclub in the city, expect the biggest events and guest appearances getting announced in the up coming months.Watch this space as we have moe details to follow on what everyone can expect