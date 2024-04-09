Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first one lined up is a dog show ‘Raise the Woof’ which aims to raise funds for the WildLife Foundation.

It is due to take place on Saturday April 20 between 11am-3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional judges YWP Animal Director Dr Charlotte MacDonald and Head Vet for YWP Alan Tevendale will choose winners from eight categories – Golden Oldies, Prettiest Pooch (female), Best Rescue, Waggiest Tail, Best Junior Handler, Best Hairstyle. Precious Pup (12 months & under) – CATEGORY FULL, Most Handsome Boy – CATEGORY FULL.

Has your dog got what it takes to be a winner?

It is £3 per entry.

Also on the day there will be exhibitors, Q&A with a dog behaviourist and trainer, and food and drink for dogs and humans

The competition will be hosted by radio presenter Becky Measures and there are prizes, donated by Maggie May's Pet Boutique and Heather Woodward Pet Photography for the best in show.

A spokesman said: “Not only will the winning entrants get a paw-some prize each, you'll also get to meet and chat with exciting exhibitors from across the region, including: Heather Woodward Photography - renowned pet photographer & animal trainer; Sarah MSc Dog Training & Behaviour - an MSc-certified Dog Training & Behaviourist; Mayflower Animal Sanctuary - a non-profit dog and cat rescue and re-homing sanctuary; Butternut Box - a local-based healthy dog food supplier; Maggie May’s Pet Boutique - your one-stop shop for pet essentials

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park Wedding Showcase will be hosted at the Yorkshire Hive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raise The Woof Tipi - serving treats for both humans & dogs and more.”

To find out more visit https://thehive.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/things-to-do/raise-the-woof-fun-dog-show/

The second event is the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Wedding Showcase on Saturday and Sunday May 11-12 between 11am-4pm.

The weekend will include bridal catwalks at 12.30pm and 2.30pm, venue walk around, supplier showcase, Hex Wildlife Hotel tours and exclusive offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is free parking and free entry but booking is required.

A spokesman said: “Come along this May and discover what your WILD wedding at Yorkshire Wildlife Park could look like. Explore the exciting new Wedding Tipi venue, learn all about YWP's brand-new Bohemian Wedding Packages AND meet suppliers and exhibitors from across the region.