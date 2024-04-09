The Yorkshire Hive hosts events for your canine companions and couples tying the knot
The first one lined up is a dog show ‘Raise the Woof’ which aims to raise funds for the WildLife Foundation.
It is due to take place on Saturday April 20 between 11am-3.30pm.
Professional judges YWP Animal Director Dr Charlotte MacDonald and Head Vet for YWP Alan Tevendale will choose winners from eight categories – Golden Oldies, Prettiest Pooch (female), Best Rescue, Waggiest Tail, Best Junior Handler, Best Hairstyle. Precious Pup (12 months & under) – CATEGORY FULL, Most Handsome Boy – CATEGORY FULL.
It is £3 per entry.
Also on the day there will be exhibitors, Q&A with a dog behaviourist and trainer, and food and drink for dogs and humans
The competition will be hosted by radio presenter Becky Measures and there are prizes, donated by Maggie May's Pet Boutique and Heather Woodward Pet Photography for the best in show.
A spokesman said: “Not only will the winning entrants get a paw-some prize each, you'll also get to meet and chat with exciting exhibitors from across the region, including: Heather Woodward Photography - renowned pet photographer & animal trainer; Sarah MSc Dog Training & Behaviour - an MSc-certified Dog Training & Behaviourist; Mayflower Animal Sanctuary - a non-profit dog and cat rescue and re-homing sanctuary; Butternut Box - a local-based healthy dog food supplier; Maggie May’s Pet Boutique - your one-stop shop for pet essentials
Raise The Woof Tipi - serving treats for both humans & dogs and more.”
To find out more visit https://thehive.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/things-to-do/raise-the-woof-fun-dog-show/
The second event is the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Wedding Showcase on Saturday and Sunday May 11-12 between 11am-4pm.
The weekend will include bridal catwalks at 12.30pm and 2.30pm, venue walk around, supplier showcase, Hex Wildlife Hotel tours and exclusive offers.
There is free parking and free entry but booking is required.
A spokesman said: “Come along this May and discover what your WILD wedding at Yorkshire Wildlife Park could look like. Explore the exciting new Wedding Tipi venue, learn all about YWP's brand-new Bohemian Wedding Packages AND meet suppliers and exhibitors from across the region.
Entry to Yorkshire Wildlife Park not included nor required.
