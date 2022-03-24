The Voice UK star from Doncaster joins brain tumour charity’s fight for better cancer care

Emma, aged 27, performed for 15 years as a country music artist and found fame on Season 2 of The Voice as part of ‘Team Tom’, going on to gig around the world.

When the pandemic hit, Emma’s tours were cancelled and while most artists tried to find ways to play shows online, she decided to try something new – entering the Miss Great Britain pageant.

Entering with no expectations, Emma was chosen as Miss Doncaster Great Britain 2020/21. She went on to place in the top ten0 in Miss Great Britain in 2021 and won the Miss Great Britain Talent competition.

Emma with her friend Luke

Emma then gained the title ‘Young European International Ms Doncaster’ and was first runner up in the Young European International Miss pageant.

In January 2021, Emma lost her best friend Luke to a rare form of bone cancer called Ewings Sarcoma.

Luke asked friends to raise funds for charity in his name and Emma started a project called ‘The Kindness Drive’.

The project donated thousands of comfort items to teenage cancer wards around Yorkshire, and in December 2021 donated hundreds of Christmas gifts to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Community fundraiser Emma Garbutt

Inspired by Luke, Emma decided to use her pageant platform to campaign for more support emotionally, financially and physically for young people with cancer, to give them the opportunity to be more independent.

Emma said: “It broke my heart to see Luke lose his independence throughout his illness, especially during lockdown because he obviously became extremely vulnerable to Covid.

“He had to rely on other people to care for him in a way that a man in his twenties didn’t want to have to.

“Throughout the pageant in I found myself campaigning for better support for young people with cancer.

"My passion continued long after the competitions and I decided I wanted to be able to make my campaign more than just a pageant platform; I wanted it to be my career.

“Two years later I am extremely excited to continue my journey by joining Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity as a Community Fundraiser, such an incredible charity providing life-changing support for people who need it most.

"I look forward to meeting the charity’s amazing supporters across the South Yorkshire area.”

Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity is the region’s leading charity dedicated to funding pioneering research and patient support.

It offers meetups and drop-ins for patients and their families in Doncaster, Sheffield and across the Yorkshire region as well as funding researchers in Sheffield, Leeds and Hull to help us get closer to finding a cure.

Marie Peacock, CEO of the Charity said: “Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and those aged 40 and under in the UK.

"Every week 15 people in Yorkshire are diagnosed and we want to ensure we are there for everyone who needs us so they don’t go through this devastating disease alone.”