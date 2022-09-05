The Voice: Doncaster estate agent stuns TV show judges with incredible audition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

27-year-old former Hall Cross Academy pupil Mark Howard wowed all four judges on Saturday’s edition of the popular ITV show with will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie all turned around in their chairs as he belted out a stunning version of Anywhere Away from Here by Pink and Rag'n'Bone Man.

Watch the audition HERE.

Mark, who now lives and works in Nottingham, was blown away with the response to his audition which saw him eventually plump to join Anne Marie’s team in the next round.

Mark Howard, originally from Doncaster, produced a stunning performance on The Voice. (Photo: ITV).

Taking to Facebook he said: “Just want to say a huge thank you to every single person who has messaged, commented and shared this moment with me and my family.

“The sheer amount of support is overwhelming and as some may know I’m currently at a festival with patchy signal at best, so I will try my hardest once I’m back home to reply to as many messages as possible.

“Can’t thank you all enough and I can’t wait to share this exciting journey with everyone.”

Earlier he had revealed he was appearing on the show, posting: “The cat is out of the bag!

“I got to realise a lifelong dream and audition for The Voice UK.

“I’m excited to announce my audition is on episode 1 airing on Saturday night at 8pm.”