The villages and streets Santa will visit on his 2021 Doncaster sleigh tour

The annual event, which sees Father Christmas tour the streets of Doncaster ahead of December 25, was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, leaving thousands of youngsters across the town disappointed.

But the event is back for 2021 – and dates and locations for this year are starting to be announced.

The tours are organised by three local Lions clubs – with each branch covering different parts of the town.

Santa is returning to Doncaster on his sleigh tour.

Thorne Rural Lions has released details of its route while Doncaster Lions and Went Valley Lions have promised that its routes will be published in the coming days.

The popular fundraising event sees Father Christmas bringing some magical joy and cheers to neighbourhoods across Doncaster, with youngsters lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the main man in the red and white suit, accompanied by a musical and light display, with volunteers helping to collect funds.

Due to weather and other circumstances the routes may change.

Thorne Rural Lions Club Santa Sleigh Christmas

Wed 1st Dec Stainforth

Thurs 2nd Dec Sykehouse/Fishlake- Dunscroft the Oval, the Circle.

Fri 3rd Dec Hayfield

Sat 4th Dec Hatfields

Sat 4th Dec Edenthorpe/Kirk Sandall

Sun 5th Dec Doncaster (reserve day)

Mon 6th Dec Auckley /Blaxton/ Lindholme

Tues 7th Dec Dunscroft

Wed 8th Dec Moorends

Thurs 9th Dec Thorne (Kirton Lane) Stainforth

Thorne Market (Finkle St/Horse fair green)

Fri 10th Dec

Fri 10th Dec Dunsville

Sat 11th Dec Hatfields

Sat 11th Dec Barnby Dun

Sun 12th Dec Asda Doncaster

Sun 12th Dec Hatfield Woodhouse

Mon 13th Dec Finningley

Tues 14th Dec Hatfield / Dunscroft

Wed 15th Dec Edenthorpe (East)

Thurs 16th Dec Thorne (North)

Fri 17th Dec Kirk Sandall

Sat 18th Dec Thorne retail Park

Sat 18th Dec Hatfields

Sat 18th Dec Doncaster

Sat 18th Dec Auckley/Hayfield (Robin Hood)

Sun 19th Dec Asda Doncaster

Mon 20th Dec Thorne South

Tues 22nd Dec Edenthorpe (West)

Wed 22nd Dec Hatfield /Hatfield Woodhouse

Thurs 23rd Dec Branton

Fri 24th Dec Hatfields

Fri 24th Dec