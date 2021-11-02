The villages and streets Santa will visit on his 2021 Doncaster sleigh tour
It is one of the most eagerly awaited Christmas traditions in Doncaster – and here some of the streets and villages Santa will be visiting on his 2021 sleigh tour of Doncaster.
The annual event, which sees Father Christmas tour the streets of Doncaster ahead of December 25, was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, leaving thousands of youngsters across the town disappointed.
But the event is back for 2021 – and dates and locations for this year are starting to be announced.
The tours are organised by three local Lions clubs – with each branch covering different parts of the town.
Thorne Rural Lions has released details of its route while Doncaster Lions and Went Valley Lions have promised that its routes will be published in the coming days.
The popular fundraising event sees Father Christmas bringing some magical joy and cheers to neighbourhoods across Doncaster, with youngsters lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the main man in the red and white suit, accompanied by a musical and light display, with volunteers helping to collect funds.
Due to weather and other circumstances the routes may change.
Thorne Rural Lions Club Santa Sleigh Christmas
Wed 1st Dec Stainforth
Thurs 2nd Dec Sykehouse/Fishlake- Dunscroft the Oval, the Circle.
Fri 3rd Dec Hayfield
Sat 4th Dec Hatfields
Sat 4th Dec Edenthorpe/Kirk Sandall
Sun 5th Dec Doncaster (reserve day)
Mon 6th Dec Auckley /Blaxton/ Lindholme
Tues 7th Dec Dunscroft
Wed 8th Dec Moorends
Thurs 9th Dec Thorne (Kirton Lane) Stainforth
Thorne Market (Finkle St/Horse fair green)
Fri 10th Dec
Fri 10th Dec Dunsville
Sat 11th Dec Hatfields
Sat 11th Dec Barnby Dun
Sun 12th Dec Asda Doncaster
Sun 12th Dec Hatfield Woodhouse
Mon 13th Dec Finningley
Tues 14th Dec Hatfield / Dunscroft
Wed 15th Dec Edenthorpe (East)
Thurs 16th Dec Thorne (North)
Fri 17th Dec Kirk Sandall
Sat 18th Dec Thorne retail Park
Sat 18th Dec Hatfields
Sat 18th Dec Doncaster
Sat 18th Dec Auckley/Hayfield (Robin Hood)
Sun 19th Dec Asda Doncaster
Mon 20th Dec Thorne South
Tues 22nd Dec Edenthorpe (West)
Wed 22nd Dec Hatfield /Hatfield Woodhouse
Thurs 23rd Dec Branton
Fri 24th Dec Hatfields
Fri 24th Dec
Doncaster (reserve day)