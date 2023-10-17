News you can trust since 1925
‘The Story of Oswin Avenue School' – an exhibition coming to  Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster

Champion boxer Bruce Woodcock, author David Wiseman and iconic local dance teacher Nellie Stagles all feature in a fascinating new exhibition which has recently opened at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 10:02 BST
These three diverse personalities were united by their association with the Oswin Avenue School in Balby.

The exhibition, ‘The Story of Oswin Avenue School’, has been developed by the ‘Ossie through the Ages’ project under the direction of Tony Armstrong, a history graduate and former pupil of the school.

Tony has been working on the project for the past two years, during which time he has encountered a wide range of people who studied and worked at the school, including professional athletes, playwrights, academics, actors, artists and philanthropists.

Nellie Stagles.Nellie Stagles.
Nellie Stagles.

Those people are now celebrated in this exhibition.

The exhibition brings together around fifty framed story boards, as well as artwork produced by former pupils, photographs, video clips (by former teacher Keith Old) and other original objects relating to the school and people.

One of the highlights is the story of the role the school building and its occupants played during the two World Wars.

Speaking about the exhibition Tony Armstrong said: “Researching the history of Oswin Avenue School has been an informative and rewarding endeavour, allowing me to meet inspiring people and to share their fascinating stories.”

