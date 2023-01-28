The album, ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’, hit the top spot just a couple of days after they opened their first exclusive pop-up store and exhibition at Meadowhall to mark its release.

The group, from Doncaster and the Dearne, comprising Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd claim the career-best chart position with their third studio LP. Previously, the band enjoyed Top 40 success with 2021 releases May Seriously Harm You And Others Around (27) and Kids Off The Estate (11).

The band told OfficialCharts.com: “We’ve got no words for it. We’ve been dreaming of this moment for as long as we can remember.

“We’ve absolutely grafted all week. We’ve had it in us heads, we’ve been using the law of attraction, we’ve had the trophy on us phones for the last two or three years. It feels really surreal, it’s not sunk in yet!

“Thank you to everybody for believing in us, coming out and spending your money. It’s January and there’s a cost of living crisis. People have got better things to be spending their money on, but people believe in this. Thanks for backing us.”

The band exploded onto the UK music scene, with their album ‘Kids Off The Estate’ reaching number 11 in the UK album charts, selling over 22,000 copies.

To mark their second album, ‘What’s Rock and Roll?’, released on January 20, the band launched their first Meadowhall exclusive pop-up store and exhibition, with tickets selling out within hours of being released. The independent band have been described as “like the people next door”, with just the four musicians, their manager, friends, and family all building and supporting their success.

Singer Johnny Yerrell has lived in Conisbrough for the past 10 years, drummer Jamie Todd lived in the Cecil Hotel pub where his mother was landlady for many years and guitarist Joe O’Brien lives in Denaby.

Johnny said: “We’ve all grown up in South Yorkshire and it will continue to be our home in the future.”

