The Reytons: Band's new album set to propel Doncaster street to number one

Ballad of a Bystander, the third studio album The Reytons, is currently heading for the top of the charts when the rundown is released this Friday.

The band are originally from Rotherham, but members now live in Doncaster.

And the group have stayed true to their roots by featuring a picture of Conisrbrough’s Athelstane Road on the front cover of the new release.

The new album by The Reytons features a Doncaster suburban street on its front cover. (Photo: The Reytons).

The distinctive artwork shows the terraced street on a bin day hanging in an art gallery – and it could make the quiet suburban street a new haunt for fans of the band who will perform at Clifton Park in Rotherham on July 6 – their biggest headline show to date.

The event is not only officially the biggest outdoor event to have taken place in the town, but the first time an artist has played to an audience in Clifton Park since glam legend, Marc Bolan brought T-Rex to play the bandstand in 1971.

After rising to the challenge of reaching the top of the UK Official Album Chart last year with their second album, What’s Rock And Roll? the band have rapidly established themselves as an electricfying live act, wowing fans across the country.

