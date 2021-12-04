Three-quarters of couples (74%) said they had more sex over the festive holidays because they are more likely to party together.

Sexual activity doubles in December in Doncaster with couples getting it on an average of four times a week.

That is twice as much as the least passionate month of November when sex happens twice a week.

Doncaster is set to get frisky this Christmas. (Photo: Pixabay).

The main reason sex peaks in December is booze, with 77% of couples saying they are more likely to make love after they have been drinking together.

Saturday is the most popular day for passion with 36% of couples saying they are most likely to have sex on that day.

The peak day for passion in 2021 will be Saturday, December 18 when the Christmas holidays kick in and millions of people can look forward to two weeks off.

Cheating also peaks at Christmas time and Frisky Friday this year - when more people will be unfaithful than on any other day in 2021 - is on Friday, December 17 when many firms have their office Christmas parties.

The results are from a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

It found that four out of five people (81%) said that Christmas is the ‘ultimate aphrodisiac’ because it brings you closer to your partner.

A similar number of respondents (84%) say relatives sleeping nearby does not stop them from having sex over the Christmas break.

Half of those questioned (49%) said they had had sex in their old childhood bed with a partner while staying with their parents.

Almost four out of ten of those polled (38%) said that Christmas was the most likely time of the year when they would cheat on a partner.

Jessica Leoni, IllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert, said: “We will finally get the chance to properly party this year in Doncaster.

“The reason why sex peaks in December is booze - we do more lots more partying at Christmas and couples are much more likely to get passionate when they have had a few drinks.

“Sex will peak on Saturday December 18 as the start of two weeks holiday gets couples in the mood.

“Frisky Friday will be busier than ever this year because Covid has kept us apart and stopped lots of people cheating.”

IllicitEncounters has enjoyed the busiest six months in its 18-year history with a 28% rise in activity.

The average income of men on the site is £56,000 a year - with most working in professional jobs - while the female average is £48,000 a year.

How often we have sex

1 December 4 times a week

2 July 3.7 times a week

3 August 3.2 times a week

4 June 3.1 times a week

5 May 3 times a week

6 February 2.8 times a week

7 September 2.7 times a week

8 = April 2.6 times a week

8 = October 2.5 times a week

10 March 2.4 times week

11 January 2.3 times a week

12 November 2 times week

Most popular days for sex

1 Saturday

2 Friday

3 Sunday

4 Thursday

5 Wednesday

6 Tuesday