The One Show visits Doncaster to ask residents about introduction of 20mph zones

Reporter Kevin Duala was filmed speaking to locals in Dunscroft and Hatfield about the introduction of the new lower speed limits which are being rolled out across Doncaster.

It comes after Wales introduced the new 20mph limit last year – sparking a furious response from some, with 450,000 people signing a petition calling for the limits to be scrapped.

However, the Society for the Prevention of Accidents says the new limits have already helped to reduce the number of collisions – with the 10mph reduction in speed more often than not the difference between a pedestrian purely being injured rather than dying in a collision.

Numerous estates and roads near to schools in Doncaster have had the 20mph limit imposed.