The HoneyComb Hair joins forces with Little Princess Trust to make a difference in the lives of children with cancer

The HoneyComb, a salon based in Carcroft, is thrilled to announce its partnership with The Big Chop, an event supporting Little Princess Trust, a charity dedicated to providing real-hair wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

The team at The HoneyComb is set to travel to London to take part in "The Big Chop" aimed at raising funds and collecting donated hair for this heartwarming cause.

The event will take place on Saturday. January 1, at The Depot, located in Shoreditch.

Salon owner Kyle Palmer and senior stylist Kara Martin, along with hairdressers from around the country, will come together to support the Little Princess Trust by offering free haircuts, with the hair being donated to Little Princess Trust.

Kyle Palmer and Kara Martin.

As well as cutting hair, the event will be raising money for the trust in various other ways, including a silent auction.

Kyle said: "We are so excited to be a part of this special event. We've helped Little Princess Trust in the past, but never to this scale! All you need to do is see the smile on the kids faces to know how much of a difference you've made.

"The event organiser (Sara) is an inspiration, what she's been through at such a young age and is able to overcome and raise money for this incredible trust, so they can continue to help other young people in her situation."

Why is The Big Chop Happening?

Sara Titchen.

The event organiser Sara Titchen has taken her own battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma and turned it into something positive!

"In May I was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. Being diagnosed with cancer at 24 was a horrible shock for me and my family but I've come a long way since then and am feeling very positive about the future thanks to the amazing professionals I've had helping me every step of the way at UCLH.“Chemo comes with side effects and in my case that included hair loss. I found losing my hair really hard. Being bald, losing your sense of identity and femininity is so cruel and something no girl should ever have to go through, but this process has been made so much easier thanks to @officiallittleprincesstrust.

"LPT is a charity who make and provide real hair wigs free of charge to young people up to the age of 24. The wonderful world of wigs has really helped me, but they can cost up to £7,000 so I’m so grateful to have received a fantastic one for free."

For more information about The Big Chop or to make a donation, please contact Sara on [email protected].

The Little Princess Trust have now funded 128 research projects searching for kinder and more effective treatments for all childhood cancers as continues to follow its vision to give Hair and Hope to every young person with cancer until there is no longer a need for what they do.