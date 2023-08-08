The historic Flying Scotsman steam locomotive is returning to its birthplace of Doncaster

This special event will be free for members of the public to attend who will get the opportunity to get close to the iconic locomotive and even step on to the footplate.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “I am delighted that we can now announce this wonderful weekend event so more people in Doncaster can appreciate the magnificence and history of this world-famous locomotive.

“Flying Scotsman was built here in Doncaster and means a great deal to local people whose relatives helped to design and build it. It will be incredible to see it return home for an extended stay as part of its centenary year.

The Flying Scotsman is coming back to Doncaster

“I want to acknowledge and thank the organisations who have helped to make this event a reality – especially the National Railway Museum, Freightliner and locomotive engineers Riley & Son (E).”

Judith McNicol, Director of the National Railway Museum, said: “Flying Scotsman’s centenary is a fantastic opportunity for the public to see this world-famous locomotive in person and to share in the excitement of this special occasion. A visit to Doncaster, Flying Scotsman’s birthplace, is sure to be a highlight of the centenary calendar.”

Flying Scotsman will be staying at Freightliner Railport, near the city centre. Full details about timings and how to order tickets will be made available in the next few weeks.

Freightliner Terminals MD, Nick Matthews said “We are delighted to be able to support this event, allowing the global railway icon Flying Scotsman to be on display to the local community”

Flying Scotsman went into service on 24 February 1923 and cost £7,944 to build. The locomotive was the first in the UK to officially reach 100mph and the first to circumnavigate the globe. It was also the first ever non-stop London to Edinburgh service reducing the journey time to eight hours.