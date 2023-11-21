The good ol' days are happening right now, says well being writer Lisa Fouweather

We’re prone to looking back on ‘the good ol’ days’, reminiscing on years gone by when our lives were ‘better.’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We rarely say, in this moment, that our lives are ‘good.’

It’s always; ‘remember X.’

‘Can you remember how happy we were then.’

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We need to stop harking back to the good old days and live in the here and now, says Lisa Fouweather.

Always ‘then’, never ‘now', we are oblivious to the fact that, everything we look back on with such fond memories, all of those ‘then’s’ that we speak of, they were all once ‘now’s.’

Every memory was once ‘today.’

So maybe, just maybe, today is good enough. A day that, in the future, you’ll reflect back on and think; ‘yeah, life was good then.’

Maybe today is as good as it’s gonna get, who knows?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Life is unpredictable and chaotic and messy at times but, it’s also beautiful, and full of so much goodness and miracles that, unknowingly, happen every single day, every single hour, every single minute, every single second.

Right now.

Today, 385,000 babies will be born.

Today, 115,000 people will get married.

Today, 150,000 people will die.

Life is so inherently precious.

Today is so inherently precious...

So, this is your reminder to stay in the present.

Right now is all you’ve got and right now is beautiful.

Don’t let it pass you by, only to look back in the future with regret for all the missed opportunities.