The first image of the HS2 "bullet trains" for Yorkshire has been revealed

Two UK-based rail giants are submitting a ‘Great British’ train proposal to High Speed Two (HS2) that would be the most advanced, customer-oriented train ever to run in the UK.

The contract, worth £2.75billion, is to design, build and maintain at least 54 trains for Phase One of HS2.

The new bullet train

Hitachi has pioneered Japan’s world-renowned Shinkansen ‘bullet trains’ while Bombardier offers a depth of international experience from its high speed trains operating in Europe and on the world’s largest network in China.

In 2015, the two companies together delivered the Frecciarossa (Red Arrow) ETR1000 for Trenitalia, which is the fastest yet quietest in-service high speed train in Europe. Operating at speeds up to 225 mph, it has transformed passenger experience and connectivity across Italy.

Its success has been recognised with Trenitalia placing a further order for 14 new trains yesterday, increasing Frecciarossa (Red Arrow) high speed services across Italy.

Hitachi Rail’s Managing Director Karen Boswell OBE said: “Hitachi-Bombardier’s Great British train for HS2 would be a shining example of British ingenuity. Our bid, if successful, would bring significant benefits for economies and communities, while truly transforming connectivity and passengers’ experience.”

READ MORE: UK toll road fees: 15 major toll roads, bridges and tunnels - and how much each charge to cross

Bombardier’s President, UK, Phil Hufton said: “HS2 is this generation's chance to transform our country. Our Great British train will connect our great cities and improve the journeys of every passenger. HS2’s vision is to be a catalyst for growth across Britain – we are ready to make that happen.”

Alongside London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, HS2 services will also serve destinations beyond the core HS2 network, including York, Sheffield, Chesterfield, Newcastle, Liverpool, the North West, Glasgow and Edinburgh.