The Farmer's Dog: Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson set to open new pub this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The brand new Cotswolds pub will open this Friday – and the former Top Gear presenter, 64 has changed the name of the Oxfordshire hostelry which was previously The Windmill.
The grand opening comes ahead of schedule, as Clarkson initially thought the pub on the A40 near Burford wouldn't ready until 2025.
However he confirmed in a Instagram post that people would be welcome to come and enjoy a beer from noon on Friday.
Clarkson also revealed he had renamed the pub The Farmer's Dog - and seemed to reveal he was planning to open a new Diddly Squat Farm Shop on site.
West Oxfordshire District Council said it has been 'advising and supporting' Clarkson - alongside Oxfordshire County Council.
Locals are now worried 'chaos' will ensue on the roads near the pub.
Traffic measures are being introduced including dropping the speed limit on the Burford roundabout from 60mph to 40mph and work is currently ongoing to improve bus connections by installing new bus stops and paths.
Clarkson revealed earlier this year he paid 'less than £1 million' for The Windmill, which is set in five acres of countryside.
His Diddly Squat Farm Shop is roughly 10 miles away from the pub, which has drawn in huge amounts of captivated viewers of hit TV series Clarkson's Farm.
Born in Doncaster in 1960, Clarkson’s late mum Shirley was responsible for creating soft toy Paddington Bear toys, which became a huge global success.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.