Andy Callery from Thorne has found himself opening his door to people dressed as ducks, takeaway orders of Peking duck, rubber ducks iun the post and more after what appeared to be started as a little prank went viral.

He told the Free Press: “It’s been a crazy, and currently, two week period where a small joke has escalated into a mad prank.

“It started with the usual group chat photos of wine glasses, gym, food plates etc of what our parents were up to on a Saturday evening, my photo was a relax in the bath, with the TV on and my two Man City ducks, Kevin and Bernardo.

Andy Callery - The Duckman of Donny.

"I’m a football coach at Barnby Dun Colts Under 11s, and secretly, one our the parents, thought it would be funny to send me a unicorn rubber duck for the bath. I didnt know who it was at the time, and then another turned up, then another and before i know it im getting two, three, four parcels a day delivered all full of duck related items.

"I even, last Saturday, had a man turn up at my door and deliver me a Chinese with a crispy duck in it. Not a hint of clue who sent that at all.

“This then went even further when people (I didn’t know) started turning up at my door dressed as ducks, dropping inflatable ducks off while i was at work.

"I’ve had inflatable costumes, cups, about 20 rubber ducks, hats, and even a few adult gifts delivered too. I’ve no idea who's sent them, who’s behind what, but it’s hilarious and comes from my own error when I posted an image of a parcel addressed to me as "duck man". Not covering the address, even more turned up afterwards. And each having their own interesting name on them. Duck man of Donny seems to be the one thats stuck the most.”