The Doncaster village with Christmas decorations made from old gas bottles
Residents of a Doncaster village really are cooking on gas this Christmas – with decorations made from old Calor gas bottles.
The festive displays have been created in the village of Micklebring – and have been drawing in visitors from far and wide.
The colourfully painted creations even include a full Nativity display featuring Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the Three Kings, as well as other displays which include a snowman and a Nutcracker – all created using repurposed gas cannisters.