The day Kanye West, Jay Z and Kim Kardashian flew into Doncaster - and wanted to escape as quicky as possible

It might sound unlikely, but the global showbiz trio made a brief, but fleeting glimpse to Doncaster back in 2012, jetting into Doncaster Sheffield Airport while the two rap stars were on a UK tour.

And the unusual story of the trio’s visit has resurfaced more than a decade on from the original trip after comedian and radio host Rob Beckett asked listeners to call in with sightings of celebrities at airports on his Sunday afternoon show this weekend.

A caller named only as Grant from Doncaster messaged in, saying he'd once seen West, Jay Z and Kim Kardashian at the airport, which closed its doors last year.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian once flew into Doncaster Sheffield Airport. (Photo: Getty).

But listeners thinking the story was perhaps a little far-fetched, can rest assure that three of the world's biggest showbiz names did indeed make a short trip to Doncaster nine years ago.

Touring the UK on the Watch The Throne European tour, the group had to make it to Birmingham for a show – but pitched up more than 80 miles away in Doncaster.

But instead of whizzing down the M18 and M1 for the 84-mile trip, Kanye took a private jet and a Mercedes - at a cost of £8,000.

Though it’s unlikely you’d ever see him slumming it on a train, Kanye could have done the journey by rail for a much more reasonable £45.

But apparently he couldn’t wait to leave South Yorkshire – and the plane was admittedly a little faster.

After leaving Doncaster's airport touching down in Brum, the chauffeur-driven Merc transferred the American rapper to the city’s five-star Hyatt hotel where he spent a further £5,500 in just 13 hours.

A mole told The Mirror at the time: “Kanye has a lot of money and isn’t afraid to spend it.

“He wasn’t too enamoured with Doncaster and wanted to get out of the town and into Birmingham as quickly as possible – this meant by jet.”

After he’d booked the £1,100-a-night Presidential Suite his lavish requests kept coming.

Before arriving alongside

He reportedly had staff order two dozen white roses which he insisted be cut just one inch above the top of the vase... because of a “deep hatred of dying flowers drooping”.

He also ordered 50 bars of white chocolate for him and Kim and took out nine rooms for the evening – two of which weren’t even used because Kim’s make-up people failed to show.

Finally he proceeded to spend £1,800 in the bar.

The insider told the Mirror: “He ordered white roses for Kim but is very particular about how his flowers are displayed. He wanted them fresh and without droop.

