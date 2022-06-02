The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the town, taking place at Town Fields, Thorne Road, on Sunday June 19. Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer- helping to save more lives.

There is still time to sign up

People of all ages and abilities are invited to sign up to their local event at raceforlife.org.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Doncaster, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“We’re making a final call to the people of Doncaster to sign up today. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"So, we’re asking people across the area: “Who will you Race for?”

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Doncaster will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against COVID-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org