The Chase: Doncaster woman lands £86,000 - but how she did fare in final?

A Doncaster woman has starred on an episode of hit ITV quiz The Chase – bagging an impressive £86,000.

Retired Border Force guard Anne was one of four contestants taking on chaser Paul Sinha on Friday’s edition of the hit ITV teatime quiz show.

Anne, 66, who previously worked at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, was the last of the four to take on the challenge – and walked away with £86,000 to add to the £4,000 previously won by fellow contestant Youssef after turning down a low offer of £1,000.

Anne told host Bradley Walsh she hoped to spend the jackpot on visiting her son and daughter and four grandchildren in Australia.

Doncaster Border Force guard Anne starred on TV's The Chase. (Photo: ITV).

But success evaded the pair in the final Chase.

Reaching a tally of 14, the pair managed two pushbacks on chaser Sinha, but it was the Sinhaman who ultimately triumphed, catching the pair with 37 seconds left and ensuring they walked away empty handed.

