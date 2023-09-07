The Bread and Butter Thing: Cut price community food project comes to Doncaster

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Bread and Butter Thing has clubs across the UK – and the organisation now has a project running at Carcroft’s Bullcroft Memorial Hall with another due to start in central Doncaster in a few weeks time.

The scheme allows families to access approximately £35 to £40 of food for £8.50, including fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled food and cupboard staples such as pasta and cereals.

The produce comes from factories, farms and supermarkets, saving it from going to waste.

The food changes daily, meaning bags change from week to week.

A spokesman for TBBT said: “We offer weekly groceries at a fraction of High Street prices. Most members tell us that they collect food from TBBT and then top up from the supermarket once we have seen what they provide.

"As the bags vary from day to day, some weeks the savings will be greater than others. However, you will always be paying much less than in the shops and have new foods to try.”

The scheme works by people registering online and receiving a text message two days before collection asking if they require a food parcel.

The TBBT spokesman added: "They reply “yes” and the size parcel required. Then they turn up on the day, pay and collect their food.”

If they are unsuccessful and all parcels are spoken for, they go on a waiting list and get a text message 24 hours earlier the following week. so there is always a rolling waiting list.

Jacqui Housley of Carcroft TBBT said: “To run alongside this, North Doncaster Development Trust will have their charity shop, free school uniforms as well as council representatives from Stronger Families and Well Doncaster as well as energy provider help.

She added: “There is no criteria, anyone can register, working or not. If you can’t collect someone can collect for you.”

The Bullcroft hub is now open with the central hub set to open in Welcome Way, Doncaster on September 25.