The beautiful Doncaster Christmas house that's raising funds against domestic violence

A spectacular Doncaster Christmas house is helping to raise funds against domestic violence this Christmas.

The house in Kirk Sandall has been festooned with lights – but the colourful display also carries an important message.

For owner Rachel Sykes has organised the decorations to raise funds for Phoenix Women’s Aid after her daughter was a victim of domestic violence.

She said: “This time last year, our daughter India was attacked for the final time by her ex.

The beautifully decorated house is raising funds for a domestic violence charity that helped Rachel's daughter India.

"We learned of the appalling abuse when we met the ambulance at the hospital."

While on the run from the police, India’s ex made a string of threats including firebombing the house and smashing the property and cars up.

Added Rachel: ”The fire brigade came and blocked our letterbox off, and installed smoke alarms and heat sensors and police tags were placed on our home.

"It’s safe to say our lives were ripped apart. India lost her home as it was deemed unsafe for her to go back there, so for five months she came back home to us before she was rehomed again, and had to start from scratch.

The beautifully decorated house in Harewood Avenue, Kirk Sandall.

“Being in this situation has given us a first hand experience of how little help there is for domestic abuse victims.

“Phoenix Women’s Aid are one of the few charities who do help.

"They have numerous refuges, provide help and advice to women to restart their lives and are the only place that offered India face to face trauma counselling.

"Due to the high demand India is still on the waiting list a year down the line, and the sad reality is her perpetrator will probably be out of prison before she receives it. This highlights just how little help and funding there is available to provide this service for domestic abuse victims.

“Last Christmas was awful for us all as a family, and we’re very aware that there will be many more victims suffering this coming Christmas, and many more to come,

“So we’d like to help.

Please if you call by my home to look at the Christmas decorations would you consider making a donation – even if it’s 50p or a £1 it will help to make a difference.

The house is in Harewood Avenue, Kirk Sandall and you can also make donations online HERE