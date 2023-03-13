Thanksgiving service for former GP and Doncaster Rovers club doctor after death at 92

Dr William Erskine was the club’s official doctor for a number of decades and was also president of Doncaster Rovers’ Supporters Club.

He died on February 23 at the age of 92.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before retirement, he worked as a GP in Bentley for many years and during his career, dedicated much of his time to Rovers, sponsoring players as as well as helping out on matchdays, making presentations to players and managers.

Dr Erskine (right) presents an award to Doncaster Rovers' favourite Colin Douglas at Belle Vue during the early 1990s.

Known as Bill, he passed away peacefully at his home and the service will take place on Wednesday.

An obituary described him as: “The beloved husband of Sue, loving dad of Mary and James and a devoted grandpa and great grandpa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad