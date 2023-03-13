News you can trust since 1925
Thanksgiving service for former GP and Doncaster Rovers club doctor after death at 92

A thanksgiving service is to take place this week for a long-serving and popular Doncaster GP who was involved for many years in his beloved Doncaster Rovers.

By Darren Burke
Dr William Erskine was the club’s official doctor for a number of decades and was also president of Doncaster Rovers’ Supporters Club.

He died on February 23 at the age of 92.

Before retirement, he worked as a GP in Bentley for many years and during his career, dedicated much of his time to Rovers, sponsoring players as as well as helping out on matchdays, making presentations to players and managers.

Dr Erskine (right) presents an award to Doncaster Rovers' favourite Colin Douglas at Belle Vue during the early 1990s.
Known as Bill, he passed away peacefully at his home and the service will take place on Wednesday.

An obituary described him as: “The beloved husband of Sue, loving dad of Mary and James and a devoted grandpa and great grandpa.”

A service of thanksgiving to celebrate his life will take place at St Mary’s Parish Church Sprotbrough on March 15 at 12:45pm.

