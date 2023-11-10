Tens of thousands of pounds of damage caused to emergency vehicles, cars and buses by firework and rock hurling yobs
A numer of incidents were reported around the Thorne Road and Town Fields area of Doncaster on Saturday, November 4.
One eye witness said they watched the events unfold that evening and around £10,000 damage was caused.
They said: “The youths were having great fun with the traffic, (vulnerable) pedestrians and cyclists, aiming fireworks and throwing rocks, fireworks bouncing along the road and footpath, rocks were being thrown at random vehicles and people were getting hit in the process.
“I want to highlight this wasn't a 5-10 minutes moment of mayhem. A couple of cars were bringing fireworks to keep the saga going.
“What I am surprised about, there was no joined up thinking from any of the Service Groups i.e buses, taxis, council and emergency vehicles (mainly police vehicles).
“A lot of drivers that were unfortunate to have their vehicles damaged by fireworks, or rocks, saw red and jumped out of the vehicles and went shouting at the youths, the youths returned fire with fireworks.
“I was telling some drivers to get into their cars and move on as the youths were having great fun blasting stopped vehicles and drivers with fireworks.
“What should've happened during the evening was to shut the roads down around that area especially to buses and other vehicles that did not need to travel into the area. You don't need big fancy roadwork cones or signs, just a couple of people and a vehicle at each access point close to the incident but just out of view from the incident area, just explain to motorists if they pass they do so at their own risk they could have been in place to help the (vulnerable) pedestrians and cyclists.
“Some people did get hurt along with damage and local street furniture and vehicles.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We’re aware of a number of incidents of reported damage to a multiple vehicles at Thorne Road on Saturday 4 November between the hours 5pm and 9pm, investigations are ongoing.”