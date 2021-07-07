These are the key workers voted top ten.

Ten amazing key workers from Doncaster have won the vote of the people and will take part in a large arts festival

The vote is in and these wonderful key workers will be recognised for their hard work during the pandemic.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:15 pm

Over the last two weeks the people of Doncaster have had the opportunity to vote for their favourite stories as part of the Depictions of DN campaign with Right Up Our Street.

The top ten will take part in a film shoot with artist James Lockey as a way to profile their work and celebrate their achievements, collaborating with Hayley Youell.The film will be featured in this year’s DN Festival of Light.

Congratulations to the top ten!A member of the Right Up Our Street team will be in touch soon with further details.

Thank you to all who submitted the fantastic nominations over the last nine months.

Doncaster is full of local heroes!

1. Emma Lucy

A Team member at the Communication Specialist College Doncaster who runs ‘Wellbeing Wednesday’s’. “Emma has been running fantastic ‘Wellbeing Wednesday’ sessions on the College Facebook through live videos during the lockdown period. Focusing on all things mindfulness and yoga!”

Photo: Right Up Our Street

2. Pauline Denton

A volunteer Runner and Organiser of ‘Monday Smile a While social group in Thorne. “During the lockdown she continued the group activities, delivering craft making, quizzes, afternoon teas. She even held a 90th birthday surprise party.”

Photo: Right Up Our Street

3. Karen Lanaghan

A Lead Nurse for End-of-Life Care at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals. “Her tireless work and determination in continuing to help patients and families throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Initiatives included the use of Tablets & iPads to keep loved ones in contact when physical visiting wasn’t allowed.”

Photo: Right Up Our Street

4. Councillor Susan Durant

Councillor Susan Durant – and the team of volunteers. They volunteer at the Moorends Miners Welfare & Community Development Centre delivering over 7000 food parcels. “The volunteers are the real heroes as without their commitment we could not have provided the support that we have to our local communities.”

Photo: Right Up Our Street

