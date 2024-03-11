Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Previously Reyt Good Events have brought names such as Jon Richardson, Russell Kane, Simon Brodkin, Angelos Epithemiou, Joe Pasquale and many more to the Imperial Music Venue making it a staple of the calendar month for comedy fans in the area.

Comedian, actor, impressionist, singer - Bobby Davro has been a familiar face on our TV screens over the last four decades.

He made his TV debut in 1981, but his major breakthrough came with an appearance on Live at Her Majesty’s in 1983.

This led to his own prime-time Saturday night television shows ‘Bobby Davro on The Box’, ‘Bobby’s Sketch Pad’ and ‘TV Weekly’, which immediately topped the ratings for six consecutive years and made Bobby a household name throughout the country.

Britains Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill also features.