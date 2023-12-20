Teenagers from Doncaster are learning skills for life after joining a recently opened Explorer Scout unit.

The young people – boys and girls aged 14 to 17 – from Conisbrough - get involved in planning the programme of activities they want to do.

And so far they have enjoyed a wide range of activities including camping, canoeing, cooking on an open fire and culture evenings. And members have even more to look forward to in the New Year with a whole host of fresh activities planned.

They also chose the name of the Unit, the colours of the scarf and the design of the badge.

The teens have enjoyed a whole host of outdoor activties.

The Ravens Explorer Scout Unit started in April 2023 and has grown in numbers, with 15 young people currently attending.

The unit opened because there were several Scouts – boys and girls aged 10 to 14 - that wanted to join an Explorer Unit that was nearby.

With eight young people interested, the unit was hatched.

Other teenagers learnt about some of the activities - and they joined too.

Some of the activities the Explorers have done include camps, canoeing, hikes, preparing and cooking fish and game on open fires, culture evenings, learning advanced first aid and a coffee house visit.

Activities planned include a climbing night, Come Dine With Me evening, a winter camp and an international camp.

When asked what they had gained from being involved in Explorers, one user Oscar said: “I like to be able to socialise with other people of my own age in a safe place”.

Ellie said: “Being involved with the Explorer Unit has helped me develop my social skills.”

Adult volunteer Peter said: “I was an Explorer and I became a young leader helping out with some of the sections for younger children. I developed my leadership skills and gained a great deal of confidence.

"These skills have enabled me to fulfil my dream of being a PE teacher. I’m sure that being involved with Explorers has helped me achieve my dream.”

For further information about the Explorer Unit, please contact [email protected]