Teenager missing since October is found by police in Doncaster
A teenager missing since October has been found by police in Doncaster.
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 11:47 am
The 17-year-old, named only as Lee, was first reported missing last year.
He was last seen at an address in Mexborough at noon on October 26.
Police had made a number of appeals for information after concerns for his safety and whereabouts.
Earlier today a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Lee, 17, who was missing from the Mexborough area has been located.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”