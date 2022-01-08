The 17-year-old, named only as Lee, was first reported missing last year.

He was last seen at an address in Mexborough at noon on October 26.

Police had made a number of appeals for information after concerns for his safety and whereabouts.

Lee had been misisng since October.

Earlier today a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Lee, 17, who was missing from the Mexborough area has been located.