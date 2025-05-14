Teen races into action after woman suffers cardiac arrest in Doncaster city centre

A teenager trained in first aid rushed into action to perform CPR after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest in Doncaster city centre.

16-year-old Millie Kendell was waiting for a bus in Doncaster Interchange on Monday morning when the woman collapsed nearby.

Millie, who works for St John’s Ambulance, carried out chest compressions and cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived.

The condition of the woman involved in the incident is not known.

Millie’s mum Carla said: “Because of her St John’s Ambulance training, she knew what to do.

“She was waiting for a bus when a woman collaspsed - she performed CPR until the ambulance arrived.

"She has been at St John’s for around three years and she has been named cadet of the year.”

CPR stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

It combines chest compressions and rescue breaths to give a person the best chance of survival following a cardiac arrest.

You can find out how to perform CPR HERE