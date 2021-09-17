Teen jockey's six month race ban for positive cocaine test after Doncaster Lincoln win

18-year-old Benoit de la Sayette, who won the big race at Doncaster in March on Haqeeqy, will be allowed to return to racing on October 17 after the British Horseracing Authority backdated the start of his ban to April.

His suspension followed the emergence of a video circulated on social media which showed the rider at a party in the presence of drugs after his win at Doncaster, the BBC reported.

He tested positive for metabolites of cocaine a few days later.

Benoit de la Sayette was banned after testing positive for cocaine.

"The Disciplinary Panel has withdrawn Benoit De La Sayette's licence for a period of six months, from 17 April 2021 to 16 October 2021 inclusive," the BHA said in a statement.

"Written reasons will be published in due course."