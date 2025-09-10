Teen arrested in Doncaster after motorbike on round the world trip is stolen

A teenager has been arrested after a content creator from India on a round-the-world bike challenge had his bike stolen in the UK, 15,000 miles into his journey.

Yogesh Alekari had travelled through 17 countries on his bike when it was stolen while parked at Wollaton Park in Nottingham on 28 August.

In addition to the bike, luggage was attached to it that contained his passport and £15,000 worth of belongings.

On Monday, Nottinghamshire Police said it located and arrested an 18-year-old man in Doncaster, who was detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and other offences.

Police are still trying to trace the stolen black, white and orange KTM 390 Adventure motorbike, and want anyone who knows where it might be to come forward.

Sgt Daniel Sheasby said: "We know, having spoken to the victim of this offence and hearing about his journey, how much the theft of his motorbike has impacted him.

"While we've so far been unable to return the motorcyclist's property to him, we hope news of this arrest provides some reassurance that action is being taken.

"This is still very much an active investigation though, so we'd again appeal to anyone who knows anything but hasn't shared it with us yet to please do so now."

Mr Alekari said the arrest was "really great news" and added that he was still hoping to get his bike back.

The full-time content creator with more than 180,000 Instagram and 16,000 Facebook followers, had been documenting his journey on social media.

His trip had seen him bike through Iran, Nepal, China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - before he went through Europe, visiting numerous nations including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France.

He plans to continue his journey - with hopes of riding through Africa next, but is currently stranded.

Since the theft, Mr Alekari has received offers of help, clothing and even replacement motorbikes, including an offer of support from the production company behind the Long Way Home TV series, fronted by actor Ewan McGregor and TV presenter Charley Boorman.

Mr Alekari added: “I'm getting huge support from across the country, India, the UK, all the biker community.

"I've got a lot of messages from British bikers, British citizens, saying 'we are with you - we are going to support you'."