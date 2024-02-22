Teatime traffic chaos following road traffic collision in Doncaster
The Free Press has received reports of teatime traffic chaos following a road traffic collision in Doncaster this evening.
According to eye witnesses the incident happened close to the One Call building and queues of traffic were backing up towards Plantation.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
We have approached the emergrency services for information about the incident and will bring you mkore as soon as we get it.