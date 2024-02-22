News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Teatime traffic chaos following road traffic collision in Doncaster

The Free Press has received reports of teatime traffic chaos following a road traffic collision in Doncaster this evening.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 18:40 GMT
According to eye witnesses the incident happened close to the One Call building and queues of traffic were backing up towards Plantation.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

We have approached the emergrency services for information about the incident and will bring you mkore as soon as we get it.

