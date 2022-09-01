Team mission for Doncaster prison chaplain lacing up her trainers for charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joann Byrne, who works at HMP Lindholme, is taking part in this year’s Great North Run, along with six other chaplains from across the country, on behalf of The Children’s Society.

Joann said: “I previously did the Great North Run in 2014 and did say I wouldn’t do it again, but the opportunity to support a worthy charity like The Children’s Society, have a fitness goal for the year and attempt to beat my time was not to be passed up.”

She added that she planned to celebrate finishing the run with a hot bath, beer, and a slice of cake.

Great North Run participant Joann Byrne

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team will be taking part in the half-marathon among 60,000 other runners. The route spans between Newcastle and South Shields on September 11.

Joann and her colleagues were persuaded to take part by Rev Helen Dearnley, who supports a 300-strong network of prison chaplains in her role as Anglican and HQ Advisor for Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service.

Rev Helen wanted to do something to build camaraderie amongst her team.

The charitable chaplains are hoping to raise around £10,000 and are excited about the impact that their fundraising could have.

Joann said: “Children and young people are our future, but they need hope and every opportunity afforded to them so they can be whoever they want to be in our ever-changing society.

"The Children’s Society provide that, and the money invested enables them to continue this valuable work.”

As managing chaplain, her role included pastoral support for prisoners of all faiths and none, with everything from courses and activities to one-to-one support and bereavement support.

She is also leads on supporting veterans in custody.

Rev Helen is not only encouraging chaplains to get involved in the run, but is setting the challenge among prison staff, and prisoners who may run the half-marathon on treadmills in prison gyms.

Rev Helen said: “Everyone knows getting exercise is good not only for people’s physical health, but that it can improve their mental health too. I am hoping that by signing up for this challenge the prison community can really come together to do something positive for children and their futures.”

Three Bishops who provide episcopal support to prison chaplains will also be covering the distance between them in their dioceses.

Another two chaplains will be completing the distance in their hometowns.

Gill Dean, Community Relationship Manager for The Children’s Society in the Northeast, said: “We are thrilled the prison chaplains chose to help The Children’s Society. The money they raise will really help us to support children living incredibly difficult lives, from those facing poverty, to those at risk of criminal and sexual exploitation and those experiencing mental health issues.

“It’s great that the team are not only coming together at the Great North Run, but also getting the prison community involved. We hope it creates lots of buzz and excitement amongst prisoners and prisoner guards.”