Team GB Olympic medallist heading to Doncaster for young people's fitness event

Nile Wilson, who won bronze at the 2016 games in Rio, will be the keynote speaker at the "Re-imagine an Active Future" conference on March 27 at Doncaster College.

The conference, a collaborative effort by Active Fusion, Get Doncaster Moving, Sports Directory, Yorkshire Sport Foundation, and Doncaster College, is a unique gathering aimed at empowering educators and advocates for children's physical health and well-being.

The event is designed to accommodate the participation of headteachers, educators, governors, well-being coordinators, departmental leaders, and individuals with a fervent commitment to advancing the physical health and well-being of children and young people.

Team GB medallist Nile Wilson is coming to Doncaster. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The theme, "Re-imagine an Active Future," assures attendees an opportunity to acquire essential tools and inspiration, empowering them to contribute significantly to the cultivation of a more active and health-conscious future for the youth.

The conference will showcase a diverse array of educational opportunities, encompassing hands-on workshops, theoretical insights, and practical tools curated by esteemed professionals, including representatives from The Royal Opera House.

Nile made history as Team GB's first gymnast to medal on the horizontal bar at the 2016 Olympics and he will bring his unique perspective to the conference.

His remarkable career includes two gold medals at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and a silver medal at the Gymnastics World Championships in 2015.

Active Fusion’s Lindsy James commented, “Nile has achieved success at the very highest level in his professional career as a gymnast. Since retiring he has become an online content creator, an entrepreneur, a successful businessman and an advocate for mental health awareness.

"He will share his own experiences, passion and ideas on how the future of sport needs to be shaped”.

Nile added: “I'm really excited to be a part of the Active Fusion conference and talk through some of my weird and wonderful stories through life as a professional athlete. It is a huge passion of mine to inspire the next generation to get active and use sport to have a positive impact on their lives.”

Wilson continued his success with three gold medals at the British Championships in 2018 and a stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games, where he claimed gold in the individual and team all-round events.