Tea boat owner blasts "spiteful, jealous" customers over dog complaints

The owner of a tea boat which is a regular sight on Doncaster canals has blasted “spiteful, jealous” customers who have attacked her business – with complaints about her dogs.

Claire Burgoyne, owner of the Shanti Tea Boat, took aim at “the unkind few” who have criticised the business and her dogs Mabel and Ronnie.

She posted: “Lately, it seems I’ve become the target of some spiritual jealousy or spite – from being reported to the council and Canals and River Trust for swimming, to public slander of my business, and now even complaints about my dogs.

“Let me be clear – I’ve been running this unique little floating café for seven years. In all that time, I’ve never had a bad review or formal complaint that I’m aware of. I take immense pride in what I do.

“If the presence of dogs on my boat offends you, please, feel free to go elsewhere.

"My dogs are of a non-shedding breed and are kept away from food prep areas.

"Yes, occasionally they may wander in during open hours, but all food is baked fresh daily, stored in sealed containers, and every food hygiene regulation is followed to the letter.

"I’ve always taken that responsibility seriously.

“Any working kitchen can get a little messy in the moment – that’s real life. But messy doesn’t mean dirty, unsafe, or unclean.

“What some people may not know is that I’ve even worked right through being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment, never claimed a penny in benefits, always paid my taxes and National Insurance, and continued to work tirelessly to keep this boat and business afloat.

“I have built this business single-handedly, with heart, soul, and sheer determination. So, if you're truly unhappy, speak to me directly. I’m always open to a respectful conversation. But trying to damage my reputation behind my back isn’t just cowardly – it’s cruel.

“This business is my life. Built from scratch with hard work, love, and integrity. I’ve done everything by the book and always will.

“It will take more than a few spiteful, jealous people to knock me down.

“Your more likely get a chin hair in your food than a dog hair.”

“To my loyal customers and kind-hearted regulars—thank you for your continued support and light. It means the world.”