Taxi union launches campaign to protect Doncaster cabbies from abuse
and live on Freeview channel 276
The GMB union, which represents hundreds of cabbies in South Yorkshire, has launched its ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ campaign to help keep drivers safe and that abuse will not be tolerated.
As part of the campaign, drivers are encouraged to display a ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ sign in their cab and to report incidents of abuse to the police.
They also have direct access to the union’s legal services should an incident occur and they need advice on a personal injury claim.
Sarah Barnes, Doncaster GMB organiser said: “Taxi drivers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect at work, like anyone else.
“Although most passengers are polite and respectful, a minority think it's alright to use abusive language and behaviour, and not adhere to rules by smoking, vaping, eating, or drinking in the back of cabs.
“There is no excuse for abuse and offenders will be reported to the police.”