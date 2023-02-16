Talented school girl designs colourful new logo for Doncaster bowling club

Young Esme Dixon has been unveiled as the winner of a contest organised by Armthorpe Welfare Bowling Club to create a new crest which will adorn banners and equipment at the venue in Church Street.

The Tranmoor Primary student will also see her design go on show outside her school.

Club joint secretary Craig Bamford said: “The sport has took a turn for the worst over the past few years and members of all age groups are dwindling.

Esme's design has been created for Armthorpe Welfare Bowling Club.

"I took it upon myself to try and get our local community more involved and make the club more aware of our presence.

“We recieved well over 50 designs from the children and a public vote was held on our Facebook page to determine a winner.

“The winning design is currently with a graphic designer being brought to life and when is finished we are going to have a presentation at the school with some photos, banners and a prize for the winner.”

“Most importantl, the competition was to try and get more youngsters involved in the game.”

"This is something I want to introduce to every bowling club in Doncaster.”

Esme’s design features nods to Armthorpe’s mining history and church as well as the importance of friendships and diversity.

