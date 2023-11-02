Talented girl boxer, 7, gets new boots courtesy of Doncaster store
Aspiring 7-year-old Alimina Halil loves nothing more than stepping into the ring at Panthers ABC- and now she can step out in style courtesy of the donation from Armthorpe’s Revive Interiors.
Owner Donna Shenton said: “I’m personally into fitness and love to see young girls embracing any sport.
"Alimina is a dedicated member of Panthers who nurture young up and coming talent.
"We believe that acts of kindness and encouragement should be celebrated.”
She added: “I couldn't bear to see her without proper gear. While I can't provide sponsorship, I'm making this modest contribution.
"I'm a strong advocate for fitness and female role models and I'm also willing to lend my design skills to help improve the club's interiors.
Alimina is one of the emerging talents discovered by coach NJ at the club, a youth boxing gym that recently opened a large new facility in Wharf Road.
The gym is also home to other rising stars like 12-year-old Hasan Khan, 5-year-old Tyrell Henry, 6-year-old Tiana-Rose Henry and 13-year-old Cole Harrington.
The club provides fitness and discipline for youth ages 5-16 through boxing, helping kids gain confidence, skills and purpose and works closely with families and schools.
Added Donna: “Revive Interiors believes in NJ's mission. We proudly sponsor talented youth like Alimina as an investment in the health and growth of the area's youth.”
You can visit instagram.com/panthersabc to help sponsor the club.