Talented Doncaster youngsters star in new music single

Swag Youth Choir feature on The Moods' new single, ‘Strong’, providing backing vocals.

The Moods’ new single called Strong, features backing vocals from pupils at five secondary schools across Doncaster as well as the Swag and Swaglets youth choirs at The Point on South Parade.

Formed in Manchester in 2014, this 9-strong band unifies rap, brass and strings, delivering a brilliant fusion of drum and bass, hip-hop, reggae and EDM.

In 2017, the music group signed with A1M Records and went on to attract plenty of attention in the national media.

The Moods’ debut album, Missing Peace, was released in 2017 and rapidly made a phenomenal impact, with physical and download sales in over 24 countries, hundreds of thousands of streams and stellar reviews.

Now the acclaimed music group have provided young people in the town with a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The Moods’ Violinist, Alice Needham said: “We are very excited about the release of our new single, and even more excited to have so many talented young people from Doncaster get involved.

“The song speaks about some of the most important issues of our time and we can’t wait for people to hear it.”

‘Strong’ was released on November 8 and is now available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and YouTube.

This opportunity was provided to the young people by the Doncaster Music Education Hub which is a collection of local partners lead jointly by Doncaster Music Service and darts.

Their ambition is to provide every child in Doncaster with the opportunity to sing and learn a musical instrument, and to perform as an ensemble regardless of race or gender.

The Hub is made up of a collection of partners who work together to provide every child in Doncaster with these opportunities, led by Doncaster Music Service, which has over 80 years of experience in music education, and by darts.

It also works with other organisations to create a rich tapestry of musical opportunities for the young people in Doncaster.