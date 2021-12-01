Syrian refugee living in Doncaster tells how sniper shot him in the chest

Hundreds of Afghan refugees are being cared for in Yorkshire this winter. (Photo: Getty).

The Times has reported how Syrian Taylor Zaher Bonian who fled civil war in 2012 has built a thriving life for himself and his family in Doncaster thanks to the Refugee Council.

The Refugee Council which supports refugees and asylum seekers to live in dignity has posted quotes from Zaher on social media.

He said: “We were surrounded by fighting, hiding in a basement and sneaking out to get food.

“Our house was destroyed. We went to leave…that's when I was shot. I was surrounded by my family and running away when a sniper shot me in the chest. My daughter put her hand on me to stop the blood, she was only eight. They took me to hospital and when I got out we left the area and started looking to leave Syria.

“I was a tailor in my family business and also a taxi driver, I had two jobs. I left Syria in 2012... I've been here for five years.

“Last year a lady from Refugee Council called and asked me to make face masks... I had the idea to put in a jay cloth as a filter and started making masks for refugees, women's centres and care homes, all made in my basement.

“It does not compare to all the support that this country has provided us with. I have a saying, when someone provides me one thing, I have to reward him ten times."

Zaher Bonian now lives in Doncaster with his family. At the start of the pandemic he made face masks in his basement.