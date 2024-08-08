SYNETIQ's fundraising efforts surpass £6,100

By Martine Johnson
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 16:41 GMT
SYNETIQ, an IAA company and one of the UK’s leading integrated vehicle salvage, dismantling, and recycling companies, proudly announces the successful completion of the Tough Mudder challenge by its dedicated team. This effort has brought their total fundraising to over £6,162 for their chosen charity, ANDYSMANCLUB.

Renowned for its gruelling obstacles and physically demanding course, the SYNETIQ team faced mud, ice and steep climbs, to help raise awareness of mental health. With donations from colleagues, friends and family, the group raised £1,443 for Tough Mudder alone significantly contributing to their fundraising goal.

This latest fundraising effort follows the completion of the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, which saw SYNETIQ colleagues hiking the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough within 12 hours. Complementing these physical challenges, the team also hosted a bake sale, bringing together employees, partners, and the local community to support their cause. The combined efforts from these events have all contributed to the total amount raised for ANDYSMANCLUB.

“We are incredibly proud of our team for their dedication to raising awareness and funds for such an important cause,” said Natalie Buckley, People Director of SYNETIQ, who also participated in the Tough Mudder challenge. “Taking part in the Tough Mudder alongside my colleagues was both challenging and inspiring. It truly highlighted the strength and unity of our team, as well as our commitment to supporting ANDYSMANCLUB and making a positive impact on mental health.”

SYNETIQ Team

ANDYSMANCLUB is a men’s suicide prevention charity offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online. Their mission is to end the stigma surrounding mental health by organising weekly meetings and providing a non-judgmental environment, ANDYSMANCLUB enables people to share their struggles and support each other.

Visit the team’s donation page: SYNETIQ LTD is fundraising for ANDYSMANCLUB (justgiving.com)

