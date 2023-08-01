News you can trust since 1925
Sykehouse Show: Weather forces cancellation of popular Doncaster country fayre

Organisers of a popular annual Doncaster countryside show have been forced to pull the plug on this year’s event due to the weather.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:45 BST

The annual Sykehouse Show was due to be held in the village this Sunday, but show bosses have made the decision to axe the event due to muddy fields.

In a brief statement, the show committee said: “It is with great regret that we have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the show due to unforeseen weather related impact on the fields.

"We want to thank everyone for their support and look forward to seeing you all next year.”

The show, which was due to be held in Kirk Lane in Sykehouse, is one of the region’s biggest rural and countryside shows featuring a number of agricultural and horticultural contests as well as arts and crafts and a number of other attractions and events for all ages.

