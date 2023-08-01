Sykehouse Show: Weather forces cancellation of popular Doncaster country fayre

The annual Sykehouse Show was due to be held in the village this Sunday, but show bosses have made the decision to axe the event due to muddy fields.

In a brief statement, the show committee said: “It is with great regret that we have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the show due to unforeseen weather related impact on the fields.

"We want to thank everyone for their support and look forward to seeing you all next year.”